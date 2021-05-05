Matchday 4 match preview: Pradejón

05/04/2021 at 8:30 PM CEST

Next Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. the match of the fourth day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, which will face the Pradejon and to Villegas in the Municipal of Pradejón.

The Pradejon comes to the match with the intention of improving his performance in the championship after drawing the last match played against the CD Comillas. Since the start of the season, the locals have won one of the four games played to date in the Second Phase of the Third Division and have managed to score 27 goals in favor and 39 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Villegas suffered a defeat against CD Tedeón in the last game (2-4), so he hopes to end his losing streak and redirect his trajectory in the tournament. Before this match, the Villegas they had won zero of the four games played in the Second Phase of the Third Division this season, with a figure of nine goals for and 77 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Pradejon he has drawn the only match he has played in his stadium so far. At home, the Villegas he failed to prevail on his only visit so far in the competition.

The two rivals have met before in the Municipal of PradejónIn fact, the numbers show two wins, two losses and four draws in favor of the Pradejon. In turn, the locals have a total of three consecutive games undefeated against this rival in the Second Phase of the Third Division. The last match between Pradejon and the Villegas This competition was played in November 2019 and ended in a draw (1-1).

In reference to their position in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that the locals are ahead with an advantage of 20 points with respect to the Pradejon. The Pradejon He arrives at the meeting with 22 points in his locker and occupying the seventh place before the game. For his part, the Villegas he has two points and ranks 10th in the competition.