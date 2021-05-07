Matchday 4 match preview: CF Ardoi

05/07/2021 at 5:02 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 5:00 p.m. it will take place in Pinewood the duel between Ardoi and the San Juan on matchday number 4 of the Second Phase of the Third Division.

The CF Ardoi He wants to be reunited with victory in the match corresponding to the fourth day after suffering a defeat against him Beti Kozkor in the previous match by a result of 2-1. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won in one of the three games played so far and add a streak of 30 goals scored against 18 goals received.

On the visitors’ side, the San Juan DKE won their last two competition matches against the Peña Sport in his fief and the Cirbonero out of his field, 5-0 and 0-1 respectively, so he intends to maintain his winning streak in the stadium of CF Ardoi. To date, of the three matches that the San Juan DKE In the Second Phase of the Third Division, he has won two of them with a figure of 28 goals for and 10 against.

In reference to local performance, the CF Ardoi they have managed to win in their only match played so far at home in the Second Phase of the Third Division. Away from home, the San Juan DKE he also got the victory in his only away dispute.

The two rivals have met before in PinewoodIn fact, the numbers show two wins, four losses and three draws in favor of the CF Ardoi. In turn, the visitors have a streak of two games in a row winning this competition at the stadium of the Ardoi. The last time they faced the Ardoi and the San Juan in the competition it was in January 2020 and the match ended with a score of 1-2 for the locals.

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that the San Juan DKE they are ahead of the home team with a six-point lead. The locals, before this match, are in fourth place with 36 points in the standings. For his part, the San Juan DKE he has 42 points and is second in the tournament.