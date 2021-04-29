Matchday 37 of the Second Division: prior to the Lugo match

04/29/2021 at 9:03 PM CEST

This Friday at 9:00 p.m. at the Carriage width the faces will be seen Lugo and the Saragossa during the thirty-seventh round of the Second Division.

The Lugo reaches the thirty-seventh round with the intention of recovering points after suffering a defeat against the SD Ponferradina in the previous match by a score of 2-0. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won in eight of the 36 matches played so far in the Second Division with a figure of 30 goals in favor and 47 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Real Zaragoza had to settle for a 0-0 draw against the Real Sporting during his last game, so that he comes to the meeting with the illusion of recovering points that were left behind. Of the 36 games he has played in this season in the Second Division, the Real Zaragoza he has won 11 of them with 29 goals for and 34 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Lugo He has six victories, five defeats and seven draws in 18 games played at home, numbers that may seem encouraging for him. Real Zaragoza, since they manifest a certain weakness of the premises in the matches that are played in Carriage width. At home, the Real Zaragoza has a balance of three wins, 12 losses and three draws in 18 games played, which means that he will have to put a lot of effort into his visit to the stadium of the Lugo if you want to improve these figures.

The two rivals have met before in the Carriage width, in fact, the numbers show two wins, two losses and three draws in favor of the Lugo. In turn, the visitors accumulate full of victories in the stadium of the Lugo, as they have already won two away games. The last match they played on Lugo and the Saragossa in this competition it was in December 2020 and ended with a score of 1-0 in favor of Saragossa.

Regarding his position in the Second Division leaderboard, we can see that the Real Zaragoza they are ahead of the home team with a six-point lead. The team of Ruben albes He comes to the game in twenty-first position and with 36 points before the game. On the other hand, the visitors have 42 points and occupy the fifteenth position in the tournament.