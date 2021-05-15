Matchday 37 of Serie A: prior to the Fiorentina match

05/15/2021 at 12:31 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 12:30 the Serie A match will be held that will face the Fiore and to Naples in the Artemio Franchi Communal Stadium.

The Fiorentina He faces the meeting of the thirty-seventh day with the intention of adding more points to his classification table after having drawn 0-0 against the Cagliari in his last game. Since the start of the season, the hosts have won nine of the 36 matches played to date with a figure of 47 goals for and 57 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Naples won his last two competition matches against him Udinese as a local and the Spezia Calcio away from home, 5-1 and 1-4 respectively, so he intends to take advantage of the winning momentum in the stadium of the Fiorentina. Before this match, the Naples they had won 23 of the 36 games played in Serie A this season, with 83 goals for and 40 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Fiorentina they have won six times, been beaten six times and have drawn six times in 18 games played so far, which seems to show that they are not one of the most difficult squads to beat in their stadium. In the role of visitor, the Naples It has a balance of 11 wins, six losses and a draw in 18 games played, which means that both teams will have to do their best to win.

In their last clashes at the stadium of the Fiorentina, the numbers show eight victories, seven defeats and five draws in favor of the local team. In turn, the visitors add two games in a row without losing in the field of the Fiore. The last match the Fiore and the Naples In this competition it took place in January 2021 and ended with a 6-0 result for the visitors.

Currently, between the Fiorentina and the Naples there is a difference of 34 points in the classification. The team of Giuseppe Iachini He comes into the game in thirteenth position and with 39 points before the game. For his part, Naples he is fourth in the table with 73 points.