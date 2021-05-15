Matchday 37 of Ligue 1: preview of the Olimpique de Nimes match

05/15/2021 at 9:05 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 9:00 p.m. the meeting of the thirty-seventh day of Ligue 1 will be played, which will measure the Nimes and to Lyon in the Stade Des Costières.

The Olympique de Nimes faces with optimism for the game of the thirty-seventh day after having won the FC Metz in the Stade Saint Symphorien 0-3, with goals from Renaud ripart, Zinedine Ferhat Y Lamine Fomba. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won nine of the 36 games played so far and have accumulated a streak of 38 goals scored against 64 goals conceded.

For his part, Olympique Lyon won in front of Lorient in his stadium 4-1 and previously he had also done it away from home against him AS Monaco 2-3, so he intends to maintain his winning streak at the stadium of Olympique de Nimes. To date, of the 36 games the team has played in Ligue 1, it has won 21 of them with a balance of 74 goals scored against 38 conceded.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Olympique de Nimes He has won three times, he has lost 10 times and he has drawn five times in 18 games played so far, so he will have to defend his door very well if he does not want to lose more points in the championship. At home, the Olympique Lyon he has won 10 times and been defeated once in his 18 games so far, making him a well-performing outsider.

In their last clashes at the stadium of Olympique de Nimes, the numbers show two losses for the locals. In turn, the visiting team is on a roll in their trips in this competition, since they have won two games in a row at the stadium of the Nimes. The last match between Nimes and the Lyon This tournament was played in September 2020 and ended in a draw (0-0).

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the Ligue 1 qualifying table, we can see that the visitors are ahead of their rival with a difference of 38 points. The team of Pascal plancque he ranks in nineteenth place with 35 points on his scoreboard. For his part, the Olympique Lyon it has 73 points and ranks fourth in the competition.