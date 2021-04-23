Matchday 36 of the Second Division: prior to the SD Ponferradina match

04/23/2021 at 8:30 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 20:30 the match of the thirty-sixth day of the Second Division will be played, which will face the Ponferradina and to Lugo in the El Toralin Stadium.

The SD Ponferradina He reaches the thirty-sixth match with the intention of improving his performance in the championship after having drawn 1-1 against him Leganes in his last game. Since the start of the competition, the locals have won 13 of the 35 matches played so far in the Second Division with a figure of 38 goals in favor and 39 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Lugo could not cope with the Alcorcón in his last game (1-3), so he will seek a victory against the SD Ponferradina to set the course in the tournament. To date, of the 35 games that the team has played in the Second Division, it has won eight of them with a balance of 30 goals in favor and 45 against.

In terms of home performance, the SD Ponferradina it has won eight times, it has been defeated three times and it has drawn six times in 17 games played so far, which shows that it is losing points in its fiefdom, giving visitors opportunities to achieve positive results. At the exits, the Lugo He has won twice and been beaten 10 times in his 17 games so far, which means he will have to put a lot of effort into his visit to the stadium. SD Ponferradina if you want to improve these figures.

Previously, there have been other clashes in the fiefdom of the SD Ponferradina and the results are four wins, three losses and a draw in favor of the local team. The last time they faced the Ponferradina and the Lugo In this tournament it was in December 2020 and the match ended with a score of 1-0 in favor of the visitors.

In reference to the situation of both teams in the qualifying table of the Second Division, we can see that the local team has an advantage of 14 points with respect to the Lugo. The team of Juan Andoni Perez Alonso He comes to the match in eighth position and with 50 points before the match. For their part, the visitors are in twentieth position with 36 points.