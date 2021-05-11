Matchday 36 of Serie A: prior to the Bologna match

05/11/2021 at 8:49 PM CEST

The Bologna plays this Wednesday at 20:45 his thirty-sixth game of Serie A against the Genoa in the Renato Dall’ara.

The Bologna faces the thirty-sixth day of the tournament with the illusion of recovering its position after drawing the last match played against the Udinese. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won in 10 of the 35 matches played so far, with 48 goals for and 57 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Genoa suffered a defeat to the Sassuolo in the last game (1-2), so he will look for a win against the Bologna to set the course in the championship. To date, of the 35 games the team has played in Serie A, they have won eight of them with a balance of 41 goals in favor and 54 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Bologna He has won seven times, he has lost five times and he has drawn five times in 17 games played so far, so we will not be able to know what his destiny will be in this match, but he will have to fight to win. At the exits, the Genoa has a balance of three victories, nine defeats and five draws in 17 games played, so he will have to strive to score points during his visit to the stadium of the Bologna to try to break the statistics.

The rivals had already met before in the Renato Dall’ara and the balance is six victories, three defeats and three draws in favor of the Bologna. In addition, the visitors add two matches in a row undefeated in the fiefdom of the Bologna. The last match they played on Bologna and the Genoa In this competition it was in January 2021 and ended with a score of 2-0 for the visitors.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the qualifying table of Serie A, we can see that both teams are separated by four points in favor of Bologna. The Bologna he arrives at the meeting with 40 points in his locker and occupying the twelfth place before the game. On the other hand, the visitors have 36 points and occupy the fourteenth position in the competition.