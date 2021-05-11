Matchday 36 of Serie A: previous match Torino

05/11/2021 at 8:49 PM CEST

The Milan visit this Wednesday to Olympic Stadium Grande Torino to measure yourself with Torino in his thirty-sixth round of Serie A, which will start at 20:45.

The Torino faces the thirty-sixth day of the tournament with the illusion of recovering its position after having drawn 1-1 against the Hellas verona in his last game. Since the competition began, the locals have won in seven of the 34 games played so far and have scored 57 goals against 48 in favor.

On the visitors’ side, the AC Milan won its last two competition matches against the Juventus away from home and the Benevento in his fiefdom, by 0-3 and 2-0 respectively, so he hopes to repeat the result, this time at the stadium of Torino. To date, of the 35 games the team has played in Serie A, it has won 22 of them with a figure of 65 goals for and 41 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Torino has a balance of three wins, six losses and eight draws in 17 games played at home, so that visits to the stadium Olympic Stadium Grande Torino They are not usually the most complicated for visitors. At home, the AC Milan They have a record of 14 wins, two losses and a draw in 17 games they have played so far, which means that the hosts will have to defend their goal against a very powerful opponent away from home.

The two rivals have met before in the Olympic Stadium Grande Torino, in fact, the numbers show four losses and 10 draws in favor of the Torino. In turn, the locals have a total of two games in a row beating their rival in this competition. The last match between Torino and the Milan This competition was played in January 2021 and ended in a draw (0-0).

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the qualifying table of Serie A, we can see that, before the dispute of the match, the AC Milan is ahead of the Torino with a difference of 37 points. The team of Davide nicola he ranks in fifteenth place with 35 points on his scoreboard. For their part, the visitors are in third position with 72 points.