Matchday 36 of Ligue 1: prior to the OGC Nice match

05/08/2021 at 3:06 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 3:00 p.m. the match of the thirty-sixth day of Ligue 1 will be played, which will face the Nice and to Brest in the Allianz rivera.

The OGC Nice He wants to be reunited with victory in the match corresponding to the thirty-sixth day after suffering a defeat against him Lille OSC in the previous match by a result of 2-0. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won 13 of the 35 matches played to date with a figure of 44 goals in favor and 47 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Brest suffered a defeat to the FC Nantes in the last game (1-4), so that a win against the OGC Nice it would help him improve his record in the championship. Before this match, the Brest he had won 11 of the 35 games played in Ligue 1 this season and has scored 61 goals against 48 for.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the OGC Nice he has won six times, has lost eight times and has drawn three times in 17 games played so far, which shows that he is losing points in his fiefdom, giving visitors opportunities to achieve positive results. At the exits, the Brest has a balance of three wins, 11 losses and three draws in 17 games played, which means that he will have to put a lot of effort into his visit to the stadium of the OGC Nice if you want to improve these figures.

The two rivals have already met before at the stadium of OGC NiceIn fact, the numbers show a victory and three draws for the locals. In turn, the local team accumulates a streak of four games in a row without losing at home against the Brest. The last meeting they played together in this tournament was in January 2021 and ended with a score of 2-0 for the Brest.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by six points in favor of the OGC Nice. The locals come to the meeting in tenth position and with 46 points in the locker. For its part, the visiting team is fourteenth with 40 points.