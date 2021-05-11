Matchday 36 match preview: Manchester United

05/10/2021 at 7:02 PM CEST

The Manchester Utd plays this Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. his thirty-sixth Premier League match against the Leicester in the Old trafford.

The Manchester United faces with reinforced spirits the game of the thirty-sixth day to consolidate a positive streak after winning at home by a score of 1-3 at Aston Villa in the Villa Park, with so many of Bruno fernandes, Greenwood Y Cavani. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have won in 20 of the 34 games played to date with a figure of 67 goals for and 36 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Leicester city he was defeated 2-4 in the last match he played against the Newcastle united, so that a triumph over the Manchester United It would help you improve your track record in competition. Of the 35 games he has played in this Premier League season, the Leicester city He has won 19 of them and has received 43 goals against and scored 63 in favor.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Manchester United He has achieved a balance of nine wins, four losses and three draws in 16 home games, indicating that he will have to make an effort during this match if he does not want to lose more points at home. In the role of visitor, the Leicester city They have a record of 10 wins, two losses and five draws in the 17 games they have played so far, making them a fairly strong away-from-home rival that the locals will have to face.

The rivals had already met before in the Old trafford and the balance is 10 wins, one loss and three draws in favor of the Manchester United. In turn, the streak of the locals is remarkable, who have four games in a row winning at home against the Leicester. The last meeting between the Manchester Utd and the Leicester In this competition it was played in December 2020 and ended in a draw (2-2).

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by seven points in favor of the Manchester United. The team of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer he ranks second with 70 points on his scoreboard. As for the rival, the Leicester city, is fourth in the classification with 63 points.