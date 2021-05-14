Matchday 36 match preview: Burnley

05/14/2021 at 1:33 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 1:30 p.m. the match of the thirty-sixth day of the Premier League will be played, in which we will see the victory at Burnley and to Leeds in the Turf Moor.

The Burnley faces with reinforced spirits the meeting of the thirty-sixth day to consolidate a winning streak after achieving victory away from his field in the Craven Cottage by 0-2 against Fulham, with goals from Westwood Y Chris wood. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won in 10 of the 35 matches played so far, with 33 goals scored against 47 conceded.

On the visitors’ side, the Leeds United managed to defeat the Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 during their last match in the competition, with so many Rodrigo, Dallas Y Bamford, so he intends to maintain his winning streak in the stadium of the Burnley. To date, of the 35 games the team has played in the Premier League, it has won 15 of them and has a balance of 53 goals scored against 53 goals conceded.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Burnley has won four times, been defeated seven times and has drawn six times in 17 games played so far, so stadium visits Turf Moor They are not usually the most complicated for visitors. At the exits, the Leeds United has a balance of eight wins and nine losses in 17 games he has played so far, so the players of the Burnley They must defend their goal to avoid surprises.

Likewise, the visitors accumulate full of victories in the stadium of the Burnley, as they have already won three away games. The last confrontation between the Burnley and the Leeds This tournament was played in December 2020 and ended with a score of 1-0 in favor of the Leeds.

Currently, the Leeds United it is ahead in the standings with a difference of 11 points with respect to its rival. The Burnley He arrives at the meeting with 39 points in his locker and occupying the fifteenth place before the game. As for the rival, the Leeds United, is tenth in the classification with 50 points.