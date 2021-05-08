Matchday 35 of Serie A: prior to the Genoa duel

05/08/2021 at 12:35 PM CEST

The Sassuolo visit this Sunday to Luigi ferraris to measure yourself with Genoa in his thirty-fifth round of Serie A, which will begin at 12:30.

The Genoa arrives at the thirty-fifth day with the desire to recover points after having lost his last game against the Lazio by a score of 4-3. In addition, the locals have won eight of the 34 games played so far in Serie A and have managed to score 40 goals for and 52 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Sassuolo achieved a tie to one against Atalanta, adding a point in the last match played of the competition, so he will try to continue adding points to his classification table against the Genoa. Before this match, the Sassuolo they had won in 14 of the 34 games played in Serie A this season and accumulated a figure of 51 goals conceded against 56 in favor.

Regarding the results at home, the Genoa He has a record of five wins, five losses and seven draws in 17 games played at his stadium, which means that he is not taking advantage of home games to add a good point income to his pocket. At the exits, the Sassuolo has won eight times, has lost six times and has drawn three times in their 17 games played, so the players of the Genoa They must defend their goal to avoid surprises.

The two rivals have met before in the Luigi ferraris, in fact, the numbers show a defeat and two draws in favor of the Genoa. In turn, the locals do not lose with the Sassuolo in his last three visits. The last game they played on Genoa and the Sassuolo in the competition was in January 2021 and ended with a 2-1 result in favor of the Sassuolo.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by 17 points in favor of the Sassuolo. The team of Davide ballardini He arrives at the match in thirteenth position and with 36 points before the match. For its part, the visiting team is eighth with 53 points.