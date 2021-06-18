Matchday 33 of the Primera Iberdrola: preview of the Eibar Femenino duel

06/18/2021 at 11:30 AM CEST

In one more day, the thirty-third of the Primera Iberdrola, they will face each other on Eibar and the Huelva.

The Eibar Women comes with optimism for the match of the thirty-third day after winning away by a score of 1-2 Logroño Female on Las Gaunas, with goals from Hoop Y Mulberry. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won in nine of the 32 games played to date and add a figure of 50 goals conceded to 30 in favor.

Regarding the visiting team, the Sporting of Huelva suffered a defeat to the Valencia Women in the last game (3-1), so he hopes to end his losing streak and redirect his trajectory in the tournament. To date, of the 31 games the team has played in Primera Iberdrola, it has won 10 of them with a balance of 32 goals scored against 41 conceded.

Regarding the results at home, the Eibar Women they have won four times, been defeated 10 times and drawn twice in 16 games played so far, numbers that show the team’s weakness in home games and in turn give the visitors hope. At home, the Sporting of Huelva It has won once and has drawn seven times in its 15 games played, so it will have to strive to score points in its visit to the stadium of the Eibar Women to try to break the statistics.

In the past there have been other duels between both rivals and the results are of a victory and a defeat in favor of the Eibar Women. The last meeting between the Eibar and the Huelva This competition was played in November 2020 and ended in a draw (2-2).

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the classification table of the Primera Iberdrola, we can see that the visitors have an advantage of five points with respect to the Eibar Women. The locals, before this match, are in thirteenth place with 33 points in the standings. For his part, Sporting of Huelva it has 38 points and occupies the tenth position in the classification.