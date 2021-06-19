Matchday 33 match preview: Logroño Femenino

06/19/2021 at 12:12 PM CEST

The Athletics visit this Sunday to Las Gaunas to measure yourself with Logroño in its thirty-third round of the Primera Iberdrola, which will begin at 11:30.

The Logroño Female looks forward to recovering positive feelings in the match that corresponds to the thirty-third day after suffering a defeat against him Eibar Women in the previous match by a score of 1-2. Since the start of the competition, the locals have won five of the 32 matches played to date and have managed to score 32 goals for and 58 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Atlético de Madrid Women managed to defeat the Espanyol Women 4-1 during their last match in the competition, with goals from Lombi, Laia, Carmen Alvarez Y Perez, so it aims to take advantage of the winning inertia in the fiefdom of the Logroño Female. Before this match, the Atlético de Madrid Women he had won in 16 of the 32 games played in the Primera Iberdrola this season and accumulated a figure of 32 goals conceded against 58 in favor.

As a local, the Logroño Female he has won four times, he has lost six times and he has drawn six times in 16 games played so far, so he will have to defend his goal very well if he does not want to lose more points in the tournament. At the exits, the Atlético de Madrid Women they have won seven times and drawn five times in their 16 games so far, meaning both teams will have to do their best to win.

The rivals had previously met in Las Gaunas and the balance is two defeats in favor of Logroño Female. Likewise, the visiting team is on a roll in their travels in this competition, since they have won two games in a row at the stadium of the Logroño. The last match they played on Logroño and the Athletics in the competition it was in November 2020 and ended with a score of 2-0 in favor of the visitors.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the classification table of the Primera Iberdrola, we can see that both teams are separated by 34 points in favor of the Atlético de Madrid Women. The team of Gerardo Garcia Leon he ranks in eighteenth place with 23 points on his locker. For their part, the visitors are in fifth position with 57 points.