Matchday 33 match preview: Cagliari

04/24/2021 at 6:02 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 18:00 the match of the thirty-third day of Serie A will be played, which will face the Cagliari Yet the Rome in the Sand Sardinia.

The Cagliari faces with optimism for the meeting of the thirty-third day after winning the last two games against the Udinese away from home and against him Parma in his field by 0-1 and 4-3, respectively. Since the start of the season, the hosts have won seven of the 32 games played to date in Serie A, with a streak of 36 goals for and 54 against.

On the visitors’ side, the AS Roma had to settle for a 1-1 draw against the Atalanta during his last game, so he arrives at the meeting with the aim of snatching the three points from the Cagliari. Before this match, the AS Roma he had won in 16 of the 32 games played in Serie A this season and has a record of 56 goals scored against 48 goals received.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Cagliari They have achieved statistics of four wins, nine losses and three draws in 16 games played at home, figures that show the team’s weakness in home games and that in turn give hope to the visitors. In the role of visitor, the AS Roma It has a record of five wins, seven losses and three draws in 15 games it has played so far, making it a team that usually scores points away from home.

The rivals had already met before in the Sand Sardinia and the balance is seven victories, seven defeats and eight draws in favor of the Cagliari. In turn, the visiting squad adds eight games in a row without losing at home against the Cagliari. The last time they faced the Cagliari and the Rome in the competition was in December 2020 and the match concluded with a score of 3-2 in favor of the Rome.

Currently, the AS Roma it is ahead in the standings with a difference of 27 points compared to its rival. The Cagliari He arrives at the meeting with 28 points in his locker and occupying the eighteenth place before the game. For their part, the visitors have 55 points and occupy the seventh position in the tournament.