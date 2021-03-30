Matchday 32 of the Second Division: prior to the SD Ponferradina match

03/29/2021 at 9:00 PM CEST

Next Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. the match of the thirty-second day of the Second Division will be played, in which we will see the victory to the Ponferradina and to Logroñés in it El Toralin Stadium.

The SD Ponferradina He faces the meeting of the thirty-second day with the intention of adding more points to his classification after achieving a draw against him Real Oviedo in his last game. Since the start of the season, the locals have won 13 of the 31 games played to date and have managed to score 34 goals for and 33 against.

For his part, Logroñés reaped a tie to one against the Real Zaragoza, adding a point in the last match played in the competition, so that he arrives at the game with the illusion of recovering points that were left behind. Of the 31 games he has played in this season in the Second Division, the Logroñés He has won eight of them with a balance of 21 goals for and 40 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the SD Ponferradina has achieved a balance of eight victories, three defeats and four draws in 15 games played at home, values ​​that can be encouraging for him Logroñés, as they manifest a certain weakness of the premises in the matches that are played in the El Toralin Stadium. At the exits, the Logroñés He has been beaten eight times and has drawn five times in his 16 games so far, which means he will have to put a lot of effort into his visit to the stadium. SD Ponferradina if you want to improve these figures.

The rivals had already met before in the El Toralin Stadium and the balance is a tie in favor of the SD Ponferradina. The last time they faced the Ponferradina and the Logroñés in the competition it was in December 2020 and the match ended with a result of 1-2 for the locals.

Analyzing the classification table of the Second Division we can see that the locals are ahead of their rival with a difference of 15 points. At this time, the SD Ponferradina it has 47 points and is in seventh position. For its part, the visiting team is seventeenth with 32 points.