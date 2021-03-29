Matchday 32 of the Second Division: prior to the Malaga match

03/29/2021 at 7:31 PM CEST

The Almeria visit this Tuesday to The Rose Garden to measure yourself with Malaga in his thirty-second round of the Second Division, which will begin at 19:30.

The Malaga He faces the match of the thirty-second day with the desire to add more points to his classification after drawing the last match played against the Cartagena. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won 11 of the 31 matches played so far and accumulate a figure of 35 goals conceded to 29 in favor.

For his part, Almeria had to settle for a 1-1 draw against the Leganes during his last game, so that he comes to the meeting with the illusion of recovering points that were left behind. Before this match, the Almeria he had won in 17 of the 31 games played in the Second Division this season, with a balance of 45 goals in favor and 28 against.

In reference to local performance, the Malaga has achieved a balance of four victories, five defeats and six draws in 15 games played in his stadium, indicative that the Almeria may have a chance to get a positive score in this match. At home, the Almeria has won eight times and has drawn once in their 15 games played, so the players of the Malaga They must defend their goal to avoid surprises.

Previously, there have been other clashes in the fiefdom of the Malaga and the results are four victories, four defeats and two draws in favor of the local team. In turn, the visitors have not lost in their last five visits to the stadium of the Malaga. The last confrontation between the Malaga and the Almeria This tournament was played in December 2020 and concluded with a 3-1 result in favor of the Almeria.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by 15 points in favor of the Almeria. The locals, before this game, are in ninth place with 42 points in the standings. For its part, the visiting team is third with 57 points.