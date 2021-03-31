Matchday 32 of the Second Division: prior to the Las Palmas match

03/31/2021 at 9:00 PM CEST

Next Thursday at 9:00 p.m. the match of the thirty-second day of the Second Division will be played, in which we will see them face off Palms and to Lugo in it Gran canaria.

The palms He faces the match of the thirty-second day with the desire to add more points to his classification after drawing the last match played against the Tenerife. In addition, the locals have won in 10 of the 31 games played so far and have managed to score 32 goals in favor and 41 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Lugo suffered a defeat against Sabadell in the last game (0-1), so he hopes to end his losing streak and redirect his career in the competition. To date, of the 31 games played by the Lugo In the Second Division, he has won eight of them and adds a figure of 33 goals conceded against 28 in favor.

Regarding performance as a local, The palms he has achieved statistics of eight wins, four losses and three draws in 15 games played at his stadium, which shows that he is losing points at home, giving visitors hope of achieving positive results. At the exits, the Lugo has won twice and has lost eight times in their 15 games played, so in theory it could be a favorable match for The palms add a positive result at home.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Gran canaria, obtaining as a result three victories and two draws in favor of The palms. Also, the locals have a total of three matches in a row beating their rival in this competition. The last time they faced the Palms and the Lugo in this tournament it was in December 2020 and the match concluded with a 1-1 draw.

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the classification table of the Second Division, we can see that The palms they are ahead of the visiting team with a four-point advantage. The palms arrives at the meeting with 40 points in his locker and occupying the thirteenth place before the game. For their part, visitors are in fifteenth position with 36 points.