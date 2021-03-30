Matchday 32 of the Second Division: prior to the Albacete duel

Mar 30, 2021 at 7:01 PM CEST

Next Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. the match of the thirty-second day of the Second Division will be played, in which we will see them face off Albacete and to Castellon in it Carlos Belmonte.

The Albacete he wants to rediscover victory in the match corresponding to the thirty-second day after suffering a defeat against him Girona in the previous match by a score of 2-1. Since the beginning of the season, the hosts have won seven of the 31 matches played to date with a figure of 21 goals in favor and 37 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Castellon could not cope with the Spanish in his last game (1-3), so he hopes to end his losing streak and redirect his career in the competition. Before this match, the Castellon they had won in eight of the 31 games played in the Second Division this season, with a score of 30 goals for and 40 against.

Regarding home performance, the Albacete they have won four times, lost six times and drawn five times in 15 games played so far, so they are a weak team at home, where the visitors have more opportunities than expected. At the exits, the Castellon has a balance of one victory, eight defeats and six draws in 15 games played, which are figures that do not show an excessively optimistic balance for the match that will measure him with the Albacete.

The rivals had already met before in the Carlos Belmonte and the balance is three wins, one loss and two draws in favor of the Albacete. In addition, the local team accumulates a streak of four consecutive games undefeated at home against Castellon. The last time they played the Albacete and the Castellon in this tournament it was in December 2020 and the match concluded with a 3-0 for the visitors.

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the qualifying table of the Second Division, we can see that the visitors are above the Albacete with a difference of one point. The team of Alejandro Menendez He arrives at the match in twenty-second position and with 29 points before the match. For his part, the Castellon he has 30 points and is ranked 20th in the tournament.