Matchday 32 of Serie A: Udinese match preview

04/20/2021 at 8:49 PM CEST

Next Wednesday at 8:45 p.m. the match of the thirty-second day of Serie A will be played, in which we will see the Udinese and to Cagliari in the Dacia Arena.

The Udinese arrives with enthusiasm for the thirty-second day after winning at home by a score of 1-2 at Crotone in the Ezio Scida, with a bit of Rodrigo De Paul. Since the competition began, the locals have won nine of the 31 matches played so far and have managed to score 34 goals for and 41 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Cagliari He took the victory against the Parma during their last match of the competition (4-3), with so many Leonardo Pavoletti, Razvan Marin, Alberto Cerri Y Gaston Pereiro, so he hopes to repeat the scoreboard, this time in the stadium of the Udinese. Of the 31 games he has played in this season of Serie A, the Cagliari he has won six of them with a balance of 35 goals scored against 54 conceded.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Udinese He has won five times, he has lost seven times and he has drawn three times in 15 games played so far, which means that he is not taking advantage of home games to add a good point income to his pocket. At the exits, the Cagliari He has a record of two wins, nine losses and four draws in 15 games he has played so far, figures that show the team lacks during their away games.

The two rivals had already met previously in the stadium of the Udinese and the balance is 14 victories, two defeats and four draws in favor of the local team. Likewise, the streak of the locals is noteworthy, who have two games in a row winning at home against the Cagliari. The last time both teams played in this competition was in December 2020 and the result was a draw (1-1).

Regarding their position in the Serie A qualifying table, we can see that, before the match, the Udinese is ahead of the Cagliari with a difference of 11 points. The locals, before this game, are in twelfth place with 36 points in the standings. On the other hand, the visitors have 25 points and occupy the eighteenth position in the competition.