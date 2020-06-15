This Tuesday at 13:30 in the Schwarzwald-Stadion the faces will be seen Freiburg and Hertha on the thirty-second day of the Bundesliga.

SC Freiburg He faces the thirty-second day of the tournament with the illusion of tracing his position after tying the last match played against VfL Wolfsburg. Since the beginning of the season, the locals have won in 11 of the 31 games played to date, with 41 goals for and 43 against.

For his part, Hertha BSC suffered a loss against Eintracht Frankfurt in the last game (4-1), so he comes to the meeting with the need to regain victory in the field of SC Freiburg.

Focusing on performance as a home team, SC Freiburg He has won seven times, has been defeated six times and has drawn twice in 15 games played so far, proving that points are slipping from his home, giving visitors opportunities to score in their favor. At the exits, Hertha BSC He has won five times and has lost five times in his 15 games he has played so far, meaning that both teams will have to do their part to win.

The two rivals have already met each other in the past at the stadium SC Freiburg and the balance is three wins, six losses and four draws for the local team. In turn, the locals do not fall defeated with Hertha in his last six visits. The last time they played Freiburg and Hertha in the competition it was in December 2019 and the meeting ended with a 1-0 favorable to Hertha.

Regarding the situation of both teams in the Bundesliga league table, we can see that, before the match was played, SC Freiburg is ahead of Hertha BSC with a difference of four points. SC Freiburg He comes to the meeting in eighth position with 42 points in the box. For its part, the visiting team is eleventh with 38 points.