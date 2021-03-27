Matchday 31 of the Second Division: prior to the Logroñés match

03/26/2021 at 21:00 CET

The Saragossa visit this Saturday to Las Gaunas Stadium to measure yourself with Logroñés in his thirty-first round of the Second Division, which will begin at 9:00 p.m.

The Logroñés He is looking forward to recovering points in the match corresponding to the thirty-first day after having lost his last match against him. Spanish by a score of 4-0. In addition, the locals have won in eight of the 30 games played to date in the Second Division, with 20 goals in favor and 39 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Real Zaragoza managed to defeat the CD Mirandés 1-0 during their last match in the competition, with a goal of Mathieu Peybernes, so he intends to maintain his winning streak in the stadium of Logroñés. Of the 30 games he has played in this season in the Second Division, the Real Zaragoza he has won nine of them with 25 goals for and 29 against.

As a local, the Logroñés He has won five times, been defeated seven times and has drawn twice in 14 games played so far, which shows that he is losing points in his fiefdom, giving visitors opportunities to achieve positive results. At the exits, the Real Zaragoza He has a balance of two wins, 11 losses and two draws in 15 games he has played so far, figures that show deficiencies in the team during their away games.

The two rivals had already met previously in the stadium of the Logroñés and the balance is a tie for the local team. The last time these teams played in this tournament was in January 2021 and the match ended with a 2-0 result in favor of the Saragossa.

Regarding the situation of both teams in the qualifying table of the Second Division, we can see that the Real Zaragoza they are ahead of the home team with a two point advantage The locals, before this match, are in seventeenth place with 31 points in the standings. For his part, the Real Zaragoza it has 33 points and occupies the sixteenth position in the classification.