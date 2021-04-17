Matchday 31 of Serie A: AC Milan match preview

04/17/2021 at 12:35 PM CEST

The Milan receives this Sunday at 12:30 the visit of the Genoa in the Giuseppe Meazza during their thirty-first game in Serie A.

The AC Milan comes with reinforced spirits for the match of the thirty-first day after winning away from his field by a score of 1-3 at Parma in the Ennio Tardini, with so many of Rafael Leao, Ante Rebic Y Franck kessie. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won in 19 of the 30 matches played to date with a figure of 57 goals in favor and 35 against.

Regarding visitors, the Genoa could not cope with the Juventus in his last game (3-1), so he hopes to end his losing streak and redirect his career in the championship. To date, of the 30 games the team has played in Serie A, it has won seven of them with a balance of 32 goals in favor and 44 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the AC Milan has achieved figures of six wins, four losses and five draws in 15 games played at home, indicating that the Genoa you may have a chance to get a positive score in this match. Away from home, the Genoa has a balance of three wins, seven losses and five draws in 15 games played, which are figures that do not show an excessively optimistic balance for the match that will measure him with the AC Milan.

The rivals had already met before in the Giuseppe Meazza and the balance is two defeats and three draws in favor of the AC Milan. The last time they played the Milan and the Genoa In this competition it was in December 2020 and the match ended with a 2-2 draw.

Right now, between the AC Milan and the Genoa there is a difference of 31 points in the classification. The AC Milan It has 63 points in the box, ranking second. As for the rival, the Genoa, is in thirteenth position with 32 points.