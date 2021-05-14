Matchday 30 of the Primera Iberdrola: prior to the Valencia Women’s duel

05/14/2021 at 11:00 CEST

Next Saturday at 11:00 the match of the thirtieth day of the Primera Iberdrola will be played, which will measure at Valencia and to Betis in the Antonio Puchades.

The Valencia Women faces the match of the thirtieth day with optimism to consolidate a positive streak after winning its last two games 0-1 and 2-1, the first against the Santa Teresa Badajoz as a visitor and the second against him Espanyol Women In his field. Since the start of the season, the hosts have won in nine of the 29 games played to date with a figure of 44 goals in favor and 53 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Real Betis reaped a zero draw against the Eibar Women, adding a point in the last match played in the competition, so he comes to the game with the pretense of staying this time with the three points. Of the 29 games he has played in this season for the Primera Iberdrola, the Real Betis he has won seven of them with 26 goals for and 55 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Valencia Women has won seven times, has been defeated three times and has drawn four times in 14 games played so far, numbers that can be encouraging for him. Real Betis, since they show a certain weakness of the locals in the matches that are played in the Antonio Puchades. At home, the Real Betis has a balance of four victories, seven defeats and three draws in 14 games played, figures that show deficiencies in the team during their away matches.

The rivals had already met before in the Antonio Puchades and the balance is two wins, one loss and one draw in favor of the Valencia Women. In turn, the visiting team adds two games in a row without knowing the defeat away from home against Valencia. The last confrontation between the Valencia and the Betis This tournament was played in November 2020 and ended with a 2-1 result in favor of the visitors.

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the classification table of the Primera Iberdrola, we can see that, before the dispute of the match, the Valencia Women is ahead of the Real Betis with a difference of 10 points. The team of Jose Bargués he ranks 10th with 37 points on his scoreboard. On the other hand, the visitors have 27 points and occupy the fourteenth position in the competition.