Matchday 3 of the Second Phase of the Third Division: prior to the Vianés match

04/17/2021 at 12:23 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 12:00 the match of the third day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, which will measure at Vianés and to Tedeon in the Prince of Viana.

The Vianés faces the third day of the tournament wanting to overcome its position after having drawn 1-1 against the Pradejon in his last game. Since the start of the competition, the locals have won in one of the two matches played to date in the Second Phase of the Third Division and have managed to score 21 goals for and 23 against.

For his part, the CD Tedeon had to settle for a 1-1 draw against the Agoncillo during his last game, so he comes to the meeting with the claims to stay this time with the three points. To date, of the two matches that the team has played in the Second Phase of the Third Division, it has won zero of them with a balance of 17 goals scored against 31 conceded.

As a local, the Vianés has managed to win in their only match played so far at home in the Second Phase of the Third Division. At the exits, the CD Tedeon had to settle for a draw in their only away meeting.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Prince of Viana, resulting in a defeat and a draw in favor of the Vianés. The last match they played on Vianés and the Tedeon In this competition it was in February 2018 and ended with a result of 2-1 in favor of the locals.

Analyzing their position in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we see that both teams are separated by three points in favor of the Vianés. The locals come to the meeting in second position and with 27 points in the locker. For his part, CD Tedeon he has 24 points and ranks sixth in the tournament.