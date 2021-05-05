Matchday 3 of the Second Phase of the Third Division: prior to the CF Vimenor match

05/04/2021 at 8:00 PM CEST

Next Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. the match of the third day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, in which we will see the victory at Vimenor and to Samano on The window.

The CF Vimenor faces with reinforced spirits the match of the third day to channel a winning streak after winning in the last two matches of the competition against him SD Textile Shield out of his field (0-2) and against him Atlético Albericia in his field (3-0). Since the competition began, the hosts have won in two of the two matches played so far, with a streak of 34 goals for and 20 against.

For his part, Samano he won his last two matches of the competition against him UC Cartes in his fief and the Selaya away from home, 1-0 and 0-1 respectively, so they intend to take advantage of the winning momentum in the fiefdom of the CF Vimenor. Before this match, the Samano they had won in two of the two matches played in the Second Phase of the Third Division this season, with 35 goals in favor and 20 against.

Regarding home performance, the CF Vimenor he won the only match of the Second Phase of the Third Division that he has played in his stadium. In the role of visitor, the Samano they also took the victory in their only away match.

The rivals had previously met in The window and the balance is one defeat and two draws in favor of the CF Vimenor. The last match between Vimenor and the Samano This competition was played in February 2020 and ended in a draw (1-1).

Currently, between CF Vimenor and the Samano there is a difference of five points in the ranking. The CF Vimenor He arrives at the meeting with 38 points in his locker and occupying the second place before the game. As for the visiting team, the Samano, is first in the standings with 43 points.