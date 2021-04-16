Matchday 3 of the Second Phase of Segunda B: prior to the Unionistas duel

04/16/2021 at 4:01 PM CEST

The Valladolid visit this Saturday to Helmantic tracks to measure yourself with Unionists in his third round of the Second Phase of Second B, which will begin at 4:00 p.m.

The Unionists He is looking forward to recovering points in the match corresponding to the third day after having lost his last match against him. Burgos by a score of 2-0. Since the competition began, the locals have not won in either of the two matches played so far in the Second Phase of Second B, with 17 goals in favor and 13 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Valladolid B he won his last two matches of the competition against him Zamora in his fief and the Celtic B out of his field, 2-1 and 1-3 respectively, so he intends to take advantage of the winning inertia in the stadium of the Unionists. To date, of the two matches that the team has played in the Second Phase of Second B, it has won two of them with a figure of 29 goals in favor and 19 against.

As a local, the Unionists he lost in the only match of the Second Phase of Second B that he has played in his stadium. At home, the Valladolid B managed to win in his only date away from home of what we have in competition.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Helmantic tracks, obtaining as a result two draws in favor of the Unionists. In addition, the visiting team adds two games in a row without losing away against the Unionists. The last match between Unionists and the Valladolid This tournament was played in December 2019 and ended in a draw (0-0).

Currently, between Unionists and the Valladolid B there is a difference of six points in the classification. The team of Hernán Pérez He arrives at the match in sixth position and with 30 points before the match. On the other hand, the visitors have 36 points and occupy the second position in the competition.