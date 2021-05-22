Matchday 3 of the Clausura MX League: prior to the Cruz Azul match

05/22/2021

Next Sunday at 03:00 it will take place at the Aztec stadium the duel between Blue Cross and the Pachuca on matchday 3 of the MX Clausura League.

The Blue Cross comes to the third match with the intention of improving their numbers in the championship after having drawn 1-1 against the Tijuana in his last game. Since the start of the competition, the locals have won 13 of the 17 games played so far in the Liga MX de Clausura, with a streak of 26 goals in favor and 11 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Pachuca had just won their last two games 1-5 and 1-0, the first against the Saint Louis at home and the second against him Santos Laguna in his field, so he intends to take advantage of the winning inertia in the fiefdom of Blue Cross. To date, of the 17 games played by the Pachuca In the Liga MX de Clausura, he has won six of them with a figure of 20 goals in favor and 19 against.

Regarding the performance in his stadium, the Blue Cross has won seven times, has lost once and has drawn once in nine games played so far, figures that speak positively of the team of Armando Gonzalez placeholder image when he plays in his stadium. At the exits, the Pachuca they have won three times and been defeated three times in their nine games played, which means that both teams will have to do their best to win.

The two rivals had already seen each other before in the stadium of the Blue Cross and the balance is five defeats and five draws in favor of the local team. Likewise, the locals have a streak of five games in a row winning at home against the Pachuca. The last time they played the Blue Cross and the Pachuca In this competition it was in May 2021 and the match ended with a 0-0 draw.

In reference to his position in the Liga MX de Clausura classification table, we can see Blue Cross they are ahead of the visiting team with an advantage of 18 points. The Blue Cross He arrives at the meeting with 41 points in his locker and occupying the first place before the game. As for his rival, the Pachuca, is in eighth position with 23 points.