Matchday 25 match preview: Lazio

05/17/2021 at 8:31 PM CEST

Next Tuesday at 20:30 the match of the twenty-fifth day of Serie A will be played, in which we will see the victory dispute to the Lazio and to Torino in the Olympic Stadium in Rome.

The Lazio intends to improve their position in the competition after suffering a defeat against the AS Roma in the previous match by a score of 2-0. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have won 21 of the 36 games played so far and have managed to score 61 goals for and 53 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Torino could not cope with the Spezia Calcio in their last match (4-1), so that a victory against the Lazio it would help him improve his track record in the tournament. Of the 36 games he has played in this season of Serie A, the Torino he has won seven of them with a figure of 49 goals in favor and 68 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Lazio It has won 13 times, it has been defeated three times and it has drawn twice in 18 games played so far, values ​​that can be encouraging for him. Torino, since they manifest a certain weakness of the premises in the matches that are played in the Olympic Stadium in Rome. In the role of visitor, the Torino has a balance of four victories, eight defeats and six draws in 18 games he has played so far, which are figures that do not show an excessively optimistic balance for the game that will measure him with the Lazio.

The two rivals had already seen each other before in the stadium of the Lazio and the balance is eight victories, three defeats and eight draws in favor of the local team. Likewise, the local team has a streak of two games in a row without losing at home against the Torino. The last time they faced the Lazio and the Torino In this competition it was in November 2020 and the match ended with a result of 3-4 for the locals.

To this day, the Lazio it is ahead in the standings with a difference of 32 points compared to its rival. The team of Simone inzaghi He arrives at the match in sixth position and with 67 points before the match. For his part, the Torino it has 35 points and occupies the seventeenth position in the classification.