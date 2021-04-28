Matchday 22 of the J1 Japanese League: Nagoya Grampus match preview

04/28/2021 at 8:01 AM CEST

Next Thursday at 08:00 the match of the twenty-second day of the J1 Japanese League will be played, which will face the Nagoya Grampus and to Kawasaki Frontale in the Toyota Stadium.

The Nagoya Grampus faces with reinforced spirits for the meeting of the twenty-second day after defeating the Prawn Osaka in the Toyota Stadium 2-0, with so many Yamasaki Y Soma. Since the beginning of the season, the hosts have won eight of the 11 games played to date.

On the visitors’ side, the Kawasaki Frontale was imposed on Cherry Osaka 3-2 during their last match of the competition, with goals from Leandro Damiao Y Mythoma, so he intends to maintain his winning streak in the stadium of Nagoya Grampus. To date, of the 11 games the team has played in the J1 Japanese League, it has won nine of them.

Regarding the performance in his stadium, the Nagoya Grampus He has a record of three wins, one loss and one draw in five games played at home, which means that he is not taking advantage of home games to add a good point income to his pocket. At home, the Kawasaki Frontale has won three times in their four games played, so the Nagoya Grampus You will have to face a complicated opponent used to scoring points away from home.

The rivals had already met before in the Toyota Stadium and the balance is three victories, eight defeats and two draws in favor of the Nagoya Grampus. Likewise, the locals are the ones who have won the most times in their stadium against the Kawasaki FrontaleWell, they have done it on the last two occasions. The last meeting in this competition between the two teams was played in October 2020 and ended with a score of 3-0 for the visitors.