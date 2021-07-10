Matchday 22 of the J1 Japanese League: Kashiwa Reysol match preview

07/10/2021 at 12:00 CEST

Next Sunday at 12:00 the match of the twenty-second day of the J1 Japanese League will be played, in which we will see the victory at Kashiwa reysol and to Kashima antlers in the Kashiwa Hitachi Stadium.

The Kashiwa reysol looks forward to recovering positive feelings in the match corresponding to the twenty-second day after losing the last game against the Yokohama F. Marinos by a score of 1-2. Since the competition began, the locals have won in five of the 21 games played so far in the J1 Japanese League with a figure of 20 goals in favor and 31 against.

For his part, Kashima antlers he won his last two competition matches against him Nagoya Grampus away from home and the Consadole Sapporo in his fiefdom, by 0-2 and 4-0 respectively, so he intends to maintain his winning streak at the stadium of Kashiwa reysol. To date, of the 20 games the team has played in the J1 Japanese League, it has won nine of them with a balance of 33 goals for and 21 against.

In reference to the results as a local, the Kashiwa reysol they have won three times and been defeated seven times in 10 games played so far, which provides more opportunities than expected for the visitors, who could have it easier to win. At the exits, the Kashima antlers They have won three times, lost four times and drawn twice in their nine games played, making them quite a strong opponent away from home that the hosts will have to face.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Kashiwa Hitachi Stadium, obtaining as a result six defeats and two draws in favor of the Kashiwa reysol. Likewise, visitors accumulate full of victories in the stadium of the Kashiwa reysol, as they have already won three away games. The last confrontation between the Kashiwa reysol and the Kashima antlers This competition was played in April 2021 and ended with a score of 2-1 in favor of the visitors.

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the Japanese League J1 qualifying table, we can see that both teams are separated by 15 points in favor of Kashima antlers. The team of Nelsinho baptista He arrives at the match in sixteenth position and with 17 points before the match. As for the rival, the Kashima antlers, is seventh in the standings with 32 points.