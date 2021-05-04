Matchday 2 of the Second Phase of the Third Division: prior to the Rapido de Bouzas match

05/04/2021 at 8:15 PM CEST

Next Wednesday at 20:15 they will meet in the Baltasar Pujales the Rapid of Bouzas and the Silva in the match corresponding to matchday number 2 of the Second Phase of the Third Division.

The Rapid of Bouzas intends to score a victory in the competition after winning Silva SD in the A Grela 1 by 1-2, with a bit of Adri, with a streak of 2 consecutive victories.

On the visitors’ side, the Silva SD could not win at Rapid of Bouzas in his last game (1-2), so he hopes to end his losing streak and redirect his career in the championship.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Rapid of Bouzas he won the only match of the Second Phase of the Third Division that has played in his stadium. Away from home, the Silva SD he did not manage to prevail in his only appointment as a visitor so far in the competition.

The two rivals had already met before in the stadium of the Rapid of Bouzas and the balance is three victories and a draw in favor of the local team. Likewise, the streak of the locals is noteworthy, who have three games in a row winning at home against the Silva. The last time these teams met in this tournament was in December 2019 and the match ended with a 1-0 result for the Rapid of Bouzas.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by eight points in favor of the Rapid of Bouzas. The Rapid of Bouzas He arrives at the meeting with 38 points in his locker and occupying the fourth place before the game. On the other hand, the visitors have 30 points and occupy the sixth position in the tournament.