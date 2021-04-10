Matchday 2 of the Second Phase of the Third Division: prior to the Atlético de Pinto match

04/10/2021 at 12:24 PM CEST

The Villanueva visit this Sunday to Amelia del Castillo to measure yourself with Athletic de Pinto in his second round of the Second Phase of Third Division, which will begin at 11:30.

The Athletic de Pinto comes with optimism for the match of the second day after having won at Saint Ana in the Municipal of Santa Ana 0-1, with a goal from Kevin.

Regarding the visiting team, the Villanueva del Pardillo managed to defeat the Villaverde 1-0 during their last match in the competition, with a goal of Carbonell, so he intends to maintain his winning streak in the stadium of the Athletic de Pinto.

In their last clashes at the stadium of Athletic de Pinto, the numbers show a victory and a defeat for the locals. The last match they played on Athletic de Pinto and the Villanueva In this competition it took place in February 2017 and ended with a result of 0-2 in favor of the visitors.

Analyzing their position in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of the Third Division, we see that both teams are separated by eight points in favor of the Athletic de Pinto. The team of Javi garcia he ranks third with 27 points on his scoreboard. For his part, Villanueva del Pardillo it has 19 points and occupies the sixth position in the classification.