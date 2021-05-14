Matchday 2 of the MX Clausura League: prior to the Puebla match

05/15/2021 at 1:01 AM CEST

The Atlas Guadalajara travel this Sunday to Cuauhtémoc Stadium to measure yourself with Puebla in their second match of the Liga MX de Clausura, which will start at 1:00.

The Puebla comes to the second match with the intention of improving their performance in the competition after drawing the last match played against the Santos Laguna.

On the visitors’ side, the Atlas Guadalajara comes from beating as a visitor by 1-5 in the Victoria Stadium, with so many of Ian Torres, Jonathan Herrera, Aldo Rocha Y Juan Cesar Furch in front of Necaxa in the last match played, so he intends to maintain his winning streak at the stadium of the Puebla.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, obtaining as a result eight victories, four defeats and five draws in favor of the Puebla. Likewise, the visitors accumulate full of victories in the stadium of the Puebla, as they have already won two away games. The last game they played on Puebla and the Atlas Guadalajara This competition took place in May 2021 and ended with a 1-0 result in favor of the Atlas Guadalajara.

Right now, between the Puebla and the Atlas Guadalajara there is a difference of three points in the classification. The Puebla He arrives at the meeting with 28 points in his locker and occupying third place before the game. For his part, Atlas Guadalajara he has 25 points and ranks seventh in the tournament.