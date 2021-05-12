Matchday 2 of the MX Clausura League: preview of the Atlas Guadalajara match

05/12/2021 at 04:00 CEST

The Atlas Guadalajara receives this Thursday at 4:00 the visit of the Puebla in the Jalisco Stadium during his second match in the Liga MX de Clausura.

The Atlas Guadalajara optimistically faces the match of the second day to consolidate a winning streak after defeating the Necaxa in the Victoria Stadium by 1-5, with so many of Juan Cesar Furch, Jonathan Herrera, Aldo Rocha and Ian Torres.

Regarding the visiting team, the Puebla reaped a zero draw against the Santos Laguna, adding a point in the last match played in the competition, so that he arrives at the game with the illusion of recovering points that were left behind.

Previously, there have been other clashes in the fiefdom of the Atlas Guadalajara and the results are six defeats and four draws for the home team. In turn, the visitors have a streak of three games in a row winning in this competition at the stadium of the Atlas Guadalajara. The last confrontation between the Atlas Guadalajara and the Puebla This competition was played in March 2021 and ended with a score of 0-1 in favor of the Atlas Guadalajara.

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the classification table of Liga MX de Clausura, we can see that between the Atlas Guadalajara and the Puebla there is a difference of three points. At this time, the Atlas Guadalajara it has 25 points and is in seventh position. For their part, the visitors have 28 points and occupy the third position in the competition.