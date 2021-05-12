Matchday 2 of the Clausura MX League: prior to the Toluca match

05/12/2021 at 02:15 CEST

The Toluca plays this Thursday at 2:00 his second game of the Liga MX de Clausura against the Blue Cross in the Nemesio Díez Riega Stadium.

The Toluca He reaches the second day with the illusion of recovering points after having lost his last match against him FC Juarez by a score of 1-0.

For his part, the Blue Cross had to settle for a 1-1 draw against the Tijuana during his last match, so he will try to keep adding points to his locker in front of the Toluca.

Previously, there have been other clashes at the home of the Toluca and the results are nine defeats and seven draws for the locals. In addition, the locals have a total of four consecutive games undefeated against this rival in the Liga MX de Clausura. The last game they played on Toluca and the Blue Cross in this tournament it was in February 2021 and ended with a score of 3-2 in favor of Blue Cross.

Currently, between Toluca and the Blue Cross there is a difference of 19 points in the classification. The locals come to the meeting in eleventh position and with 22 points in the locker. For his part, Blue Cross he has 41 points and ranks first in the tournament.