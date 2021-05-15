Matchday 2 of the Clausura MX League: prior to the Cruz Azul match

05/15/2021 at 3:15 AM CEST

Next Sunday at 03:05 the match of the second day of the Liga MX de Clausura will be played, which will measure at Blue Cross and to Toluca in the Aztec stadium.

The Blue Cross He faces the match of the second day with the intention of adding more points to his classification after having drawn 1-1 against him Tijuana in his last game.

On the visitors’ side, the Toluca could not cope with the FC Juárez in their last game (1-0), so that a win against the Blue Cross it would help him improve his record in the championship.

The rivals had already met before in the Aztec stadium and the balance is nine victories, six defeats and nine draws in favor of the Blue Cross. In turn, the locals are the ones who have won the most times in their stadium against the TolucaWell, they have done it on the last two occasions. The last time they faced the Blue Cross and the Toluca In this competition it was in May 2021 and the meeting ended with a result of 2-1 in favor of the visitors.

At this time, the Blue Cross it is ahead in the standings with a difference of 19 points compared to its rival. The Blue Cross It has 41 points in the locker, ranking first. For his part, Toluca he has 22 points and ranks eleventh in the tournament.