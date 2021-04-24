Matchday 2 match preview: Toronto FC

04/23/2021 at 9:02 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 9:00 p.m. the match of the second day of Major League Soccer will be played, in which we will see the victory dispute Toronto fc and to Vancouver Whitecaps in the BMO Field.

The Toronto fc He is looking forward to recovering positive feelings in the match corresponding to the second day after having lost his last game against him Montreal Impact by a score of 4-2.

The two rivals have met before in the BMO Field, in fact, the numbers show two defeats and a draw in favor of the Toronto fc. At the same time, the streak of the locals is remarkable, who have won two games in a row at home against the Vancouver Whitecaps. The last meeting they played together in this tournament was in September 2020 and ended with a score of 3-2 in favor of the Vancouver Whitecaps.

In addition, the two teams are tied at zero points in the Major League Soccer standings, so the match may be a good opportunity to break the tables. The home team is in fourteenth place, while the visitors are in tenth place.