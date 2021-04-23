Matchday 2 match preview: Sporting Kansas City

04/23/2021 at 1:30 AM CEST

The Sporting Kansas City will play his second match in Major League Soccer against the Orlando City, scheduled to begin next Saturday at 1:30 at the Children’s Mercy Park.

The Sporting Kansas City optimistically faces the match of the second day to channel a positive streak after winning away from home by a score of 1-2 at New York RB in the Red Bull Arena, with goals from Salloi Y Kinda.

On the visitors’ side, the Orlando City had to settle for a 0-0 draw against the Atlanta United during their last match, so that they come to the game with the illusion of recovering points that were left behind.

The rivals had already met before in the Children’s Mercy Park and the balance is two victories and one defeat in favor of the Sporting Kansas City. The last time they faced the Sporting Kansas City and the Orlando City In this competition it was in September 2020 and the match concluded with a score of 1-2 in favor of the visitors.

At this time, the Sporting Kansas City it is ahead in the standings with a difference of two points with respect to its rival. The Sporting Kansas City He arrives at the meeting with three points in his locker and occupying the fourth place before the game. On the other hand, the visitors have one point and occupy the eighth position in the competition.