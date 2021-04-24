Matchday 2 match preview: San Jose Earthquakes

04/23/2021 at 9:30 PM CEST

The San Jose Earthquakes plays this Saturday at 9:30 p.m. his second Major League Soccer game against the FC Dallas in the Avaya Stadium.

The San Jose Earthquakes faces wanting to recover positive feelings in the match that corresponds to the second day after suffering a defeat against him Houston Dynamo in the previous match by a result of 2-1.

Regarding the visiting squad, the FC Dallas achieved a zero draw against the Colorado Rapids, adding a point in the last match played of the competition, so he arrives at the meeting with the aim of snatching the three points from the San Jose Earthquakes.

The two rivals have met before in the Avaya Stadium, in fact, the numbers show 12 wins, six losses and 15 draws in favor of the San Jose Earthquakes. In turn, the locals have a total of three games in a row undefeated against this rival in Major League Soccer. The last time they faced the San Jose Earthquakes and the FC Dallas In this competition it was in June 2019 and the match concluded with a 2-2 draw.

Currently, the FC Dallas he is ahead in the standings with a difference of one point with respect to his rival. At this time, the San Jose Earthquakes it has zero points and is in eleventh position. For its part, the visiting team is sixth with one point.