Matchday 2 match preview: Castilleja CF

04/13/2021 at 7:01 PM CEST

Next Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. the match of the second day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, which will face the Castilleja and to Cabecense in the Antonio Almendro Stadium.

The Castilleja CF optimistically faces the match of the second day to channel a positive streak after having won at Bows in the Antonio Barbadillo by 1-2, with so many of Javi Y Gravel.

Regarding the visiting team, the Cabecense reaped a zero draw against the Coria, adding a point in the last match played in the competition, so he comes to the game with the pretense of staying this time with the three points.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Antonio Almendro Stadium, obtaining as a result two victories and one defeat in favor of the Castilleja CF. The last time both teams played in this tournament was in February 2018 and the match ended with a score of 3-2 for the Castilleja.

Right now, between the Castilleja CF and the Cabecense there is a difference of four points in the classification. The Castilleja CF He arrives at the meeting with 24 points in his locker and occupying the third place before the game. For his part, Cabecense it has 20 points and ranks fifth in the competition.