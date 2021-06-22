Matchday 19 of the J1 Japanese League: preview of the Vissel Kobe match

06/22/2021 at 11:00 AM CEST

Next Wednesday at 11:00 the match of the nineteenth round of the J1 Japanese League will be played, which will measure at Vissel Kobe and to Yokohama in the NOEVIR Stadium Kobe.

The Vissel Kobe optimistically faces the game of the nineteenth day to channel a winning streak after winning out of his field by a score of 1-2 at Fukuoka Wasp in the Level-5 stadium, with so many of Iniesta Y Furuhashi. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won eight of the 18 matches played so far, with 24 goals for and 18 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Yokohama could not cope with the FC Tokyo in his last game (0-1), so that a win against the Vissel Kobe it would help him improve his track record in the tournament. Of the 18 games he has played in this season of the J1 Japanese League, the Yokohama one of them has won with a figure of 12 goals in favor and 43 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Vissel Kobe He has a balance of three wins, one loss and four draws in eight games played at home, so we will not be able to know what his destiny will be in this match, but he will have to work hard to win. At the exits, the Yokohama they have lost eight times in their nine games so far, figures that show the team lacking during their away games.

Previously, there have been other clashes at the home of the Vissel Kobe and the results are a victory and a draw in favor of the local team. In addition, the local team accumulates a streak of two consecutive games undefeated at home against Yokohama. The last time they faced the Vissel Kobe and the Yokohama in this tournament it was in November 2020 and the match ended with a result of 2-1 for the Yokohama.

Analyzing the Japanese League J1 qualifying table we can see that the locals are ahead of their rival with a difference of 24 points. The team of Atsuhiro Miura he ranks fifth with 31 points on his scoreboard. For his part, the Yokohama it has seven points and is ranked 20th in the competition.