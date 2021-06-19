Matchday 18 match preview: Urawa Reds

06/19/2021 at 12:00 CEST

The Urawa Reds receives this Sunday at 12:00 the visit of the Shonan bellmare in the Saitama Stadium 2002 during their eighteenth match in the J1 Japanese League.

The Urawa Reds He reaches the eighteenth meeting with the intention of improving his performance in the championship after drawing the last match played against the Nagoya Grampus. Since the competition began, the hosts have won eight of the 17 games played so far in the J1 Japanese League, with 20 goals scored against 19 conceded.

On the visitors’ side, the Shonan bellmare had to settle for a 1-1 draw against the Tokushima Vortis during their last match, so that they come to the game with the illusion of recovering points that were left behind. Of the 17 games he has played in this season of the J1 Japanese League, the Shonan bellmare he has won three of them with a figure of 15 goals in favor and 18 against.

As a local, the Urawa Reds He has won six times, has lost once and has drawn three times in 10 games played so far, which means that he is not taking advantage of home games to add a good point income to his pocket. In the role of visitor, the Shonan bellmare has a record of one win, five losses and three draws in nine games he has played so far, so he will have to strive to score points during his visit to the stadium Urawa Reds to try and break the statistics.

In their last clashes at the stadium of Urawa Reds, the numbers show two defeats and a draw in favor of the local team. In addition, the visitors do not lose in their last three visits to the stadium of the Urawa Reds. The last meeting between the Urawa Reds and the Shonan bellmare This competition was played in December 2020 and ended in a draw (0-0).

Analyzing their position in the Japanese League J1 qualifying table, we see that both teams are separated by 11 points in favor of Urawa Reds. The locals, before this game, are in seventh place with 28 points in the standings. For his part, Shonan bellmare it has 17 points and ranks thirteenth in the competition.