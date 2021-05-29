Matchday 17 of the J1 Japanese League: preview of the Vissel Kobe match

05/29/2021 at 07:00 CEST

Next Sunday at 07:00 the meeting of the seventeenth day of the J1 Japanese League will be played, which will measure at Vissel Kobe and to Sagan tosu in the NOEVIR Stadium Kobe.

The Vissel Kobe optimistically faces the match of the seventeenth day to channel a positive streak after having won the Kashiwa reysol in the Kashiwa Hitachi Stadium by 1-2, with so many of Goke Y Naoki Kawaguchi. Since the beginning of the season, the hosts have won seven of the 16 games played to date in the J1 Japanese League and have managed to score 21 goals for and 16 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Sagan tosu had to settle for a 0-0 draw against the Consadole Sapporo during his last meeting, so he comes to the game with the pretense of staying this time with the three points. To date, of the 16 games that the team has played in the J1 Japanese League, it has won nine of them with a figure of 22 goals for and six against.

In terms of home performance, the Vissel Kobe has won three times, has been defeated once and has drawn three times in seven games played so far, indicative that the Sagan tosu you may have the chance to achieve a positive result in this meeting. At home, the Sagan tosu has a balance of three wins, two losses and three draws in eight games played, so they will have to get serious in the duel with him Vissel Kobe to take the victory.

The rivals had already met before in the NOEVIR Stadium Kobe and the balance is two defeats and two draws in favor of the Vissel Kobe. Likewise, the locals have a total of three games in a row without losing against this rival in the J1 Japanese League. The last confrontation between the Vissel Kobe and the Sagan tosu This competition was played in September 2020 and ended with a score of 4-3 in favor of Vissel Kobe.

Analyzing their position in the Japanese League J1 qualifying table, we see that the visiting team is ahead of the Vissel Kobe with a difference of five points. The locals, before this match, are in sixth place with 27 points in the standings. For his part, the Sagan tosu it has 32 points and ranks third in the competition.