Matchday 16 of the Clausura MX League: prior to the Mazatlán match

04/23/2021

On at 09:30 CEST

Next Saturday at 04:30 the match of the sixteenth day of the MX Clausura League will be played, in which we will see the Mazatlan and to Lion in the Mazatlan Stadium.

The Mazatlan He faces the sixteenth day of the tournament wanting to overcome his position after signing a draw against him Atlas Guadalajara in their last meeting. Since the competition began, the locals have won in five of the 15 matches played to date in the Liga MX de Clausura and accumulate a figure of 22 goals conceded compared to 15 in favor.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Lion won his last two competition matches against him FC Juarez in his stadium and the Atlas Guadalajara away, 2-0 and 1-3 respectively, so he intends to maintain his winning streak at the stadium of Mazatlan. Before this match, the Lion he had won in seven of the 15 games played in the Liga MX de Clausura this season and has scored 18 goals against 20 in favor.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Mazatlan He has three wins, two losses and three draws in eight games played in his field, numbers that may seem encouraging to him. Lion, since they manifest a certain weakness of the premises in the matches that are played in the Mazatlan Stadium. At the exits, the Lion they have won three times and drawn once in their seven games played, making them a good performer as an outsider.

The two rivals have met before in the stadium of the MazatlanIn fact, the numbers show two wins, five losses and seven draws in favor of the local team. Likewise, the visiting team accumulates four games in a row without losing away against the Mazatlan. The last match they played on Mazatlan and the Lion In this competition it took place in October 2020 and ended with a result of 2-1 for the visitors.

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the classification table of Liga MX de Clausura, we can see that between the Mazatlan and the Lion there is a difference of five points. At this time, the Mazatlan it has 18 points and is in twelfth position. For its part, the visiting team is sixth with 23 points.