Matchday 15 of the MX Clausura League: prior to the Santos Laguna match

04/18/2021 at 02:15 CEST

The Santos Laguna will play its fifteenth clash in the MX Clausura League against the Toluca, which will begin next Monday at 2:00 in the Tsm Corona Stadium.

The Santos Laguna faces wanting to recover positive feelings in the match corresponding to the fifteenth day after suffering a defeat against him Queretaro in the previous match by a result of 1-0. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won six of the 14 matches played to date.

Regarding the visiting team, the Toluca he was defeated by 1-2 in the last match he played against the Monterrey, so he will seek a victory against the Santos Laguna to set the course in the tournament. To date, of the 14 games the team has played in the MX Clausura League, it has won five of them.

Regarding the performance in his stadium, the Santos Laguna they have won five times, they have lost once and they have drawn once in seven games played so far, making them a very difficult team to beat when playing at home. At the exits, the Toluca He has won once and drawn twice in his six games so far, which means that he will have to put a lot of effort into his visit to the stadium. Santos Laguna if you want to improve these figures.

In their last clashes at the stadium of Santos Laguna, the numbers show 12 wins, two losses and seven draws in favor of the home team. In turn, the locals have a total of three games in a row beating their rival in this competition. The last time these teams played in this competition was in September 2020 and the match ended with a score of 1-2 in favor of Santos Laguna.