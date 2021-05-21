Matchday 15 of the J1 Japanese League: Urawa Reds match preview

05/21/2021 at 09:00 CEST

The Vissel Kobe travel this Saturday to Saitama Stadium 2002 to measure yourself with Urawa Reds in its fifteenth round of the J1 Japanese League, which will begin at 9:00.

The Urawa Reds faces with reinforced spirits the meeting of the fifteenth day to consolidate a winning streak after winning its last two games 0-3 and 2-0, the first against the Prawn Osaka at home and the second against him Vegalta Sendai In his field. Since the start of the season, the hosts have won seven of the 14 games played to date, with 16 goals in favor and 17 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Vissel Kobe had to settle for a 1-1 draw against the Cherry Osaka during his last match, so he comes to the game with the illusion of recovering points that were left behind. To date, of the 14 games that the team has played in the J1 Japanese League, it has won six of them with a balance of 19 goals for and 13 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Urawa Reds has won five times, has been defeated once and has drawn twice in eight games played so far, indicative that the Vissel Kobe he may have the chance to achieve a positive result in this match. At the exits, the Vissel Kobe He has a record of three wins, one loss and three draws in seven games he has played so far, making him a good performer as an outsider.

The two rivals have met before in the Saitama Stadium 2002, in fact, the numbers show four losses and three draws in favor of the Urawa Reds. The last time they faced the Urawa Reds and the Vissel Kobe in this tournament it was in November 2020 and the match concluded with a score of 0-1 in favor of Urawa Reds.

Currently, between Urawa Reds and the Vissel Kobe there is a difference of one point in the ranking. The team of Ricardo Rodriguez He arrives at the match in seventh position and with 23 points before the match. For his part, Vissel Kobe it has 24 points and occupies the sixth position in the classification.