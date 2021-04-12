Matchday 14 of the MX Clausura League: prior to the Pachuca duel

04/12/2021

On at 04:16 CEST

The Pachuca receives this Tuesday at 4:00 the visit of the Puebla in the Miguel Hidalgo during their fourteenth meeting in the MX Clausura League.

The Pachuca He faces the match of the fourteenth day with the intention of adding more points to his classification table after having drawn 2-2 against the Pumas UNAM in his last game. Since the start of the season, the hosts have won three of the 13 games played to date.

Regarding the visiting team, the Puebla comes from winning his fiefdom 3-1 in the Cuauhtemoc Stadium, with goals from Salvador Reyes, Santiago Ormeno Y Maximiliano Araújo in front of Mazatlan in the last game played, so he hopes to repeat the score, this time at the stadium of the Pachuca. Of the 13 games he has played in this season of the Liga MX de Clausura, the Puebla He has won five of them.

As a local, the Pachuca he has won twice, been defeated twice and has drawn twice in six games played so far, which shows that he is slipping points in his fiefdom, giving the visitors hope of achieving positive results. In the role of visitor, the Puebla has lost once and has drawn twice in their five games played, so the players of the Pachuca They must defend their goal to avoid surprises.

Previously, there have been other clashes in the fiefdom of the Pachuca and the results are four defeats and three draws for the locals. Also, the locals have a total of three matches in a row beating their rival in this competition. The last match that both teams played in this competition was in August 2020 and ended with a 0-1 result for the Pachuca.