Matchday 14 of the Japanese League J1: preview of the Oita Trinita match

05/14/2021 at 09:00 CEST

The Oita Trinita receives this Saturday at 9:00 the visit of the Sagan tosu in the & Omacr; ita Bank Dome during their fourteenth match in the J1 Japanese League.

The Oita Trinita faces wanting to recover points in the match corresponding to the fourteenth day after having lost his last match against him Shonan bellmare by a score of 2-0. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won in two of the 12 games played so far in the J1 Japanese League and accumulate a figure of 19 goals conceded against eight in favor.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Sagan tosu had to settle for a 0-0 draw against the Sanfrecce Hiroshima during his last game, so he will try to keep adding points to his leaderboard against the Oita Trinita. Before this match, the Sagan tosu they had won in eight of the 13 games played in the J1 Japanese League this season and accumulated a figure of four goals conceded to 19 in favor.

Regarding the results at home, the Oita Trinita they have figures of one win, three losses and two draws in six home games, so they are a weak team at home, where the visitors have more chances than expected. At home, the Sagan tosu they have a record of three wins, two losses and a draw in six games they have played so far, which means that both teams will have to do their best to win.

The rivals had already met before in the & Omacr; ita Bank Dome and the balance is two victories and one defeat in favor of the Oita Trinita. In turn, the locals are the ones who have won the most times in their stadium against the Sagan tosuWell, they have done it on the last two occasions. The last time they played the Oita Trinita and the Sagan tosu in this tournament it was in December 2020 and the match ended with a 2-2 draw.

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the Japanese League J1 qualifying table, we can see that both teams are separated by 19 points in favor of Sagan tosu. The Oita Trinita He arrives at the meeting with eight points in his locker and occupying the seventeenth place before the game. As for the rival, the Sagan tosu, is fourth in the classification with 27 points.