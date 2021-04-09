Matchday 14 of the Clausura MX League: preview of the FC Juarez match

04/09/2021 at 3:45 AM CEST

The Saint Louis travel this Saturday to Benito Juarez Olympic Stadium to measure yourself with FC Juarez in its fourteenth round of the Liga MX de Clausura, which will begin at 4:30.

The FC Juarez He wants to be victorious again in the match corresponding to the fourteenth day after suffering a defeat against him Blue Cross in the previous match by a score of 0-1. Since the start of the season, the hosts have won in two of the 12 games played to date in the Liga MX de Clausura, with a streak of eight goals in favor and 22 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Saint Louis could not win at Monterrey in their last match (2-0), so that a win against FC Juarez it would help him improve his track record in the tournament. Before this match, the Saint Louis he had won in three of the 13 games played in the Liga MX de Clausura this season and has received 19 goals against and scored 15 in favor.

As a local, the FC Juarez they have won once, been beaten twice and have drawn twice in five games played so far, figures that show the team’s weakness in home games and in turn give hope to the visitors. At home, the Saint Louis He has a record of one win and six losses in seven games he has played so far, figures that show lacks in the team during their away games.

In their last clashes at the stadium of FC Juarez, the numbers show a defeat and a draw for the locals. The last match between FC Juarez and the Saint Louis This tournament was played in July 2020 and ended with a 1-1 draw.

Currently, the Saint Louis it is ahead in the standings with a difference of three points with respect to its rival. The FC Juarez He has nine points in the box, ranking in eighteenth place. For his part, the Saint Louis it has 12 points and is ranked 16th in the competition.